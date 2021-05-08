Henry Chevalier, Jr.
1931 ~ 2021
Henry Chevalier, Jr. was born in Illinois, January 7, 1931 to Henry and Celina Chevalier.
He grew up in Rocksprings, Wyoming with his sister and parents who immigrated from France and worked in the coal mines. He grew up during the Great Depression and at the young age of seventeen he joined the Union Pacific Railroad. His time there was interrupted during the Korean War. He served in the Navy and spent years on a ship, which is a bit ironic because he never learned how to swim. The highlight of his time in service was being a part of the Navy bugle corps. He loved to play music and he would talk for hours about all the opportunities he had to play during the war. Henry was a gifted musician; he played many instruments including strings, winds, and the piano. This gift continued throughout his life until weeks before his death.
After the war he returned to Wyoming and met the love of his life, Mary Williams. They married at a small church in the Grand Tetons on August 3rd. Henry continued working for the Union Pacific and was moved to Nebraska for a short period of time and then landed his forever home in Roy, Utah. In Utah, they were blessed with their only child John. Henry worked for the UP for 46 years as a pipe fitter. Outside of work he had many hobbies including wood working, bike riding, going to the gym, dancing (he loved to polka), his grandchildren, and music. He was always up for a good bargain. When he was driving you could find him at Weber State University looking through their tools that were for sale, tag sales, and the desert industries. He often landed incredible deals on great products.
His grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He spent their young childhood and teenage years driving them to dance and gymnastics. He always had a great snack in the car and was up for anything on the radio. When Nicole got her license for a short period of time, he felt put out of a job he loved so much. He truly enjoyed watching them grow and become adults. He was a man of little words, but many at the same time. He always gave great advice and had a knack at grounding people or focusing on the most important things in life. He had the amazing opportunity to meet all three of his great grandchildren and watch the eldest grow over the past almost three years. Watching the smile on his face when they came in the room was something incredible. Ninety years is an achievement. He will be greatly missed by our family and his loss will always be felt. "The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith." -Billy Graham
Henry is survived by his son, John (Melissa) Chevalier; granddaughters, Nicole (Daniel) Daman and Andrea (Keagan) Butcher; great-grandchildren, Judah and Gabriella Daman and Aedan Butcher; and sister, Blanch Rauzi.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Henry's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.