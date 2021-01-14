Henry J. Wilson
Henry J. Wilson was born in a small farmhouse in Smithfield, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1936 to James Jacob and Marybelle Chick Wilson. He passed away at Huntsman Cancer Hospital on January 9, 2021 due to complications from surgery.
In Utah, he met the love of his life Diane Thomas Wilson. They had a wonderful courtship and married on March 6th, 1959. Diane preceded him in death in 2012 and Henry patiently waited to be reunited with her in heaven. Together they had two children, Stacy (David) Tomisin, and Bryant (Kristie) Wilson. He has 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren who all love and adore him tremendously.
Henry was loved by many and was such a great example to all he encountered. He was especially loved by his family and was a huge part of their daily lives. He will be missed more than words can say.
We would like to thank the staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital who were so kind in caring for him these last few weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Riverdale Stake Center, 4000 Parker Dr. Riverdale, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah, and prior to services at the stake center from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The services will be live-streamed on the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Henry's obituary page on Myers Mortuary website beginning at 10:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute or The Gary Sinise Foundation.