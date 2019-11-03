Henry Lynn Carter

1936 ~ 2019
On October 30, 2019, with his family by his side, our amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather left this mortal life and joined his family in heaven. His wife Lynnette had previously passed away on December 6, 2012.
Lynn and Lynette were married for 56 years prior to Lynnette's death. Our family was so happy when Lynn had Lynnette and our family sealed to him in the temple on December 20, 2013. We are sure Lynnette was anxiously awaiting his heavenly return, so they can continue their journey together in the eternities.
Lynn was born to Willard Isaac Carter and Cora Matilda Haskell on March 18, 1936. He attended Tintic High School, worked in the mines for several years and then joined the air force. Prior to joining the air force, he married G. Lynnette Dean on August 29, 1957. They started their family with the birth of their first daughter Cindy, together in Alaska. After four years in the air force, Lynn retired and started at Hill field where he spent the next 40 years working with some great people. After retirement at age 65, Lynn took a job at Adams elementary until he was 80 years old helping during lunch, maintaining the yards and most importantly developing life long friends with the teachers, staff and students. They all loved Lynn and made him feel at home.
Lynn was the youngest of nine children and loved to hunt, go camping and ride his motorcycle when he wasn't tinkering in his yard or garage. Lynn could fix anything and our favorite saying of his was, "It isn't broken until I can't fix it". Lynn was loved by all and especially his family. He loved to dance, play the piano and trumpet in his youth. In his older age, he just loved being with the family in any capacity and was always good for a smile and a laugh.
We are so thankful to the staff in the memory care facility at the Fairfield Village of Layton. Lynn lived there his last year as he struggled with dementia and daily routines. The sweet staff loved him like one of their own and would dance with him when they weren't working and gave him a daily hug and told him they loved him. He proposed to most of the young staff and felt like he was special.
Lynn raised three children Cindy (Scott) Taylor, Bob (Kathy) and Ryan Carter. Lynn has ten grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren who all live in Utah. Lynn is survived only by his older brother Blaine Carter. Blaine was very special to Lynn and always took the time to check in on him. Lynn was also very close to Lynnette's side of the family "The Dean's". They were always hunting, laughing or spending time at Fish Lake, Utah together just catching fish.
The viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m., followed by a celebration of life from noon - 1:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Funeral Home at 1941 North Main St. in Farmington. Interment will be at the Kaysville Cemetery directly following.
