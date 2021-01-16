Herminia Camarillo Jan 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herminia CamarilloHerminia Camarillo, 87 passed away January 8, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesLayton monitoring neighborhood street that residents say is being used as a thoroughfareRiverdale Road undergoing 'renaissance' with demolition, expansion plansOgden man booked in ambulance theft after shooting at an officer with his own TaserClinton snowboarder dies in backcountry avalanche at Park CityWeber County change could bolster affordable housing options, boosters sayAfter construction delay, former site of Ogden River Inn poised for constructionSecond Ogden man ordered to federal prison for Montana drug operationUtah House vacancy after Rep. Shurtliff's death draws 9 would-be replacementsWeber, Morgan counties see strong demand among elderly for COVID-19 vaccinationsWillard BlueEyes +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News In run-up to legislative session, lawmakers prepare to consider education measures LDS Church to redesign plaza as part of Temple Square renovation Sunday Drive: Mileage is the name of the game in the 2021 RAV4 Prime Boys basketball: Weber puts aside 2nd-half struggles to beat Syracuse in overtime Prep basketball roundup: Emery game-winner lifts Viewmont boys over Bonneville Weber State football moves forward, preps for spring season despite 3 Big Sky opt-outs Man sent to trial in Ogden double shooting Weber State basketball returns to court with back-to-back weekend set