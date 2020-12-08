Herrick Carlos Massey
April 13, 1968 ~ December 3, 2020
Herrick Carlos Massey went home to his Heavenly Father on December 3, 2020, transitioning from his familial home to paradise. Herrick was born on April 13, 1968 in Ogden, Utah to HC and Betty Louise Price Massey.
Herrick lived in the Ogden area his entire life, attending local schools, including Weber State and worked for a nutritional supplement company at the time of his passing. He had also been a truck driver, property manager, and had always been a hard worker.
Herrick enjoyed science fiction movies, particularly Star Wars and Star Trek. He had the soul of a true Jedi - he was kind to all but yet a warrior when he needed to be. He also wished for others' peace and prosperity.
Herrick enjoyed traveling, helping others, and loved food - particularly Mexican cuisine. He was a "black and silver" Raiders fan. Herrick was a true jokester and he will be dearly missed by many.
Herrick was preceded in death by his parents, HC and Betty P. Massey. He is survived by two sisters and a brother; Holly Massey Frye, Hanisya C. Massey, and HC Massey, II. He adored his loving nieces, Faith and Hannah Frye, and his "favorite" nephew, Derek Joshua Massey Frye.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Cremation care will follow with burial on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank Mardi Garza and Nancy. Likewise, our thanks to the doctors and staff of Evolution Hospice, particularly to Sarah and Monica.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.