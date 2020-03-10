(Hildegard Rosa Kazenwadel Olsen)
December 28, 1919 ~ March 8, 2020
The Olsen family announced the passing of their Mother, Hilda Olsen, on March 8, 2020. She was at the home of her daughter, Sharon, in Roy where she lived for 19 years. She was surrounded by the love of her family prior to her passing.
She was born in Goppingen, Germany on December 28, 1919 and came to America in 1929 with her family after they became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in New York for 11 years before traveling to Utah in 1940. She fell in love with the Utah mountains and her husband, Ivan Olsen. Together they raised their five children. In 2001 she was widowed after 60 years of marriage.
Her family includes, Maureen and Jack Spittler of Texas, Sharon and Dennis Price (deceased) of Utah, Jerry and Cathy Olsen of Florida, Karen Clarke of Oklahoma and Jeff and Tammy Olsen of Oklahoma. She is greatly loved by her children, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Hilda loved to travel across the country to visit family and spend time in Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. She also made a trip to Branson, Missouri annually to attend concerts by her dear friend and international singing star, Daniel O' Donnell who even calls her from Ireland on her birthday to see how she is doing.
Hilda was full of love for life and will always be a great inspiration and model for her family and friends. She sustained such a good attitude that she always believed makes the difference in how you live your life. She enjoyed listening to music each day. She still recited poetry in both English and German and friends came to read to her several times a week. She liked to recite positive sayings to give her the right things to think about. One saying she loved to pass on was "Your thoughts are like seeds. You can grow flowers or you can grow weeds." Another Hilda truism she stated with a little smile was "It will turn out^.one way or another." She loved to tell a good joke and discuss the latest news. She was always there for her family if anyone was having a difficult time and according to her children, she will forever be a blessing to this world!
The family would like to thank Debbie Michaelson and her team from Solstice Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our Mother.
