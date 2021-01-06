Hiroshi "Hiro" Yamashita
September 22, 1934 ~ January 3, 2021
Hiro passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at home in Hooper, Utah with family present.
He was born September 22, 1934 to Shikazo and Suzie Hashimoto Yamashita in Tremonton, Utah. He attended Hooper Elementary School, Weber High School, Weber College and Utah State University.
He married Yayoi Yamane on November 24, 1962 in Ogden, Utah.
Hiro retired from HAFB in 1994. He also did farming, worked part time at the Auto Auction for 10 years and as a delivery man for ZCMI.
He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and attended Jazz games for over 45 years.
Hiro was a member of the Ogden Buddhist Church.
Hiro is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yayoi "Yai"; son, Kirk (Betty); son, Brad (Michelle); daughter, Terilyn (Mike) Bingham; sister, Emy Hirasuna; and grandchildren, Ashlee, Trenton, Alison (Mike), Makenna, Madison, Jackson, and Taegen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kiyoshi; brother-in-law, Dick.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic family only services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family would like to offer their thanks to Intermountain Hospice for their care of Hiro.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.