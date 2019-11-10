November 30, 1924 ~ November 3, 2019
Hisako Kano Minaga died peacefully on November 3, 2019, of issues associated with her age of 94 years. Hisa is the daughter of Kenjiro Kano & Matsue (Yamanaka) Kano and delivered by her father on November 30, 1924, at their home in Auburn, Washington.
Hisa grew up in Washington and attended Auburn Elementary and Jr. High until her Sophomore year at Auburn High School.
The Kano family with many other Japanese families from the North West was transported to the Pinedale Assembly Center in Fresno, California and later to Tule Lake Internment Camp in Northern California.
She graduated from the State High School (in Tule Lake Internment Camp) in 1943 located in Newell, MinagaCalifornia.
Following graduation from high school, the Kano Family was transferred to Topaz Internment camp in Utah.
Then toward the end of WWII part of the family moved to Rexburg to join family friends. Hisa, however, demonstrated her independence and choose to move to Corrine/Ogden to begin her "domestic assistance"^and "nanny",^career with families in this area.
Joining the local Buddhist Church in Ogden, Utah and participating in YBA (Young Buddhist Association) activities, help with socialization and ultimately lead to the meeting of Kozo Minaga. After a long-distance relationship from Ogden to Corrine, Kozo proposed and Hisa said yes!
Hisa married Kozo Minaga on January 29, 1955, at the Ogden Buddhist Church on Wall Avenue. The newlyweds traveled by train to Chicago, Illinois for their honeymoon. Hisa often tells the story of how her front teeth bridgework fell off while dining with her new brothers and sisters-in-law in Chicago.
It was the week that all the Dentists in Chicago were at a dental convention. It took several days until she could find the one dentist left behind to handle emergencies. What a memorable honeymoon "event".
Hisa joined Kozo on a farm in Ogden, Utah for over 32 years. Together, they had a thriving produce business until their retirement from farming in 1987. They sold the farm in 1992 and move to Salt Lake City to be closer to their children.
In Salt Lake City, they joined the Nikkei Sr. Center and met many great friends and enjoyed monthly luncheons sponsored by various organizations. They also learned to take the "Fun Bus"^ to Wendover with friends and family and formed "lunch groups"^ at their favorite restaurant, Chuck-a-Rama.
Hisa's children and grandchildren were the centers of her life and she cherished her time with them whether they lived locally or she traveled to California to be with them.
Hisa will be remembered by her two daughters and son, Karie & Marcus Miya of Murray, Utah, Vicki & Glenn Ballard of San Jose, CA, and Mark & Gail Minaga of South Jordan, Utah. Also by her grandchildren, Daniel & Elise Ballard of Auburn Washington, Alyssa & Jonathan Shaheen of San Jose California and Matthew & Emily Minaga, of Rockville, MD, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family, including her sisters-in-law, Satoko Kano from Seattle Washington and Lucy Kano from Anaheim, CA.
Hisa is preceded in death by all of her brothers, Masayuki & Cecil Kano, Hiroyuki & Shizuko Kano, Shigeo Kano, Osamu & Kyoko Kano, and John Kano and an infant brother and sister in Japan, Nobuyuki & Masuko Kano.
The Minaga Family expresses their deep appreciation to the Canyon Creek Assisted Living Staff and Administration to help create a home-like atmosphere during her last eight months of life. She loved being part of the Bridges program and really enjoyed her exercise and bingo group. During this past week, we had the honor of having Intermountain Hospice help with end-of-life transitions. We especially want to thank Meghan Ross, Hisa's nurse who compassionately cared for the family as well as, the patient.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Memorial Murray Mortuary at 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah 84121 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 p.m.