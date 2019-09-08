At 94-years of age, Hollis Terry Francom died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He enjoyed vigor, strength, and good health most of his long life. Born in Draper, Utah on April 26, 1925, to Harold and Lucille Terry Francom, he was raised in Ogden, Utah. As a young man, he served in the United States Navy in World War II in the South Pacific and later in the Navy Reserves in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning home he attended Weber College and the University of Utah. His career was spent working at HAFB as a computer software analyst for the Federal Government. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Joanne made their home in St. George and spent their summers at their mountain cabin near Heber, Utah. Later in life, they returned to live back in Ogden.
He was married to June Lefgren and later divorced. He has been married to Joanne Felt Smith for the past 44 years. Known to his many friends as Holly, he especially enjoyed golf, woodworking, camping in the Uinta Mountains, and the great outdoors. His talented hands created many items for his home and gifts for his family members. He was very successful in teaching himself how to fix things around his home without hiring an expert.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Joanne and their families, Rick (Karen) Francom, Gayle (Craig) Speechly, nine grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, stepdaughters, Margo Gallegos, Janice (Ashley) Wiechmann, six step-grandchildren, and 22 step-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Marion Francom Parmenter.
The family would like to share their gratitude for the services of Brenda, Martha, Lydia, and Joey who cared for him in his last days on earth.
Family graveside services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: