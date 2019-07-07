Hooch Emmett Harris

December 30, 1939 ~ June 29, 2019
Emmett Harris was born December 30, 1939, to Emmett and Thelma Harris. Emmett "Hooch" passed away June 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Peggy and two sons Phillip Harris and Craig (Kim) Harris. Hooch has six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Hooch was a Life Member of the SUNDOWNERS Motorcycle Club. Hooch loved spending time on the road and at runs with his Brothers. He was a revered member of the Club and his memory will live on with the Brotherhood that was so very important to him.
A wake will be held in his honor to celebrate his life mid-July. A time and date will be set and everyone will be informed of the location.
Hooch's wishes were to be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: