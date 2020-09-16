Howard E. Martin
1936 - 2020
Howard Earnest Martin was born in Willard, Utah on July 27, 1936 to Earnest James and Velda Myrtle Martin. He passed away on September 13, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He married Jean Hollobaugh and they had 4 children, later divorced. He then married Karen Creek.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and later joined the Air Force Reserves. He retired from Ogden City. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.
Howard is survived by his wife Karen Martin, children Cindy Martin Frazier, Howie Martin, Brenda Martin, Robin Kerr, step-children Richard Sotolongo, Nicholas Sotolongo, Jaykob Sotolongo, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, siblings Don Martin, Dora Jeppson and Robert Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden, UT
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com