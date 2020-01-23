Howard H. McIntosh

May 19, 1931 ~ January 15, 2020
Rocket Scientist
Howard Hugh McIntosh returned to his Heavenly Father on January 15, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his family nearby. He was born in Amarillo, TX, to Donald H. McIntosh and Melba Cropper. He graduated from Granite High School in 1949 and continued to the University of Utah, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1953. Following graduation, he served four and a half years in the US Navy as an officer achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He sailed eleven trips to the Far East and became the Navigation Officer of the General A.E. Anderson (AP-111), a large transport.
After serving his country, Howard returned to the University of Utah and married his loyal, letter-writing sweetheart, Kaydene Anderson. They continued at the University until both graduated with honors in 1958, Kaye with a Bachelor of Science in Education and Howard with a Master of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering with a minor in Solid State Physics. He was immediately hired by Thiokol Corporation in Brigham City, Utah, later to be called Morton Thiokol Corporation Aerospace Group. Howard held various positions at Thiokol, such as head of Engineering Metallurgy and Space Shuttle Rocket Booster Case Program Manager. He was chairman of his ASM (American Society of Metals) chapter and received the Shuttle 10-year Recognition Astronauts^ "Silver Snoopy" award and Thiokol Corporation Management Image Award. He had remarkable, world-changing experiences with space shuttle launches and booster case recovery where the boosters were recovered and reused up to twenty times, making scientific space exploration financially possible. He and Kaye were honored with a weeklong tour in Washington, D.C., where Howard met with John Glen, First Astronaut in Space, and several other astronauts. He always enjoyed telling people he was a "Rocket Scientist" and continued to watch the space program his entire life.
Howard's love for tennis is well known by his family and friends. At age 88, he was playing tennis three times per week until September of 2019 when cancer attacked his spinal cord and he lost mobility in his legs. Howard enjoyed all sports and has many first-place trophies in golf, tennis, volleyball, and bowling. He also participated in scuba diving, snorkeling, skiing, and snowmobiling. He taught his sons and daughters to enjoy tennis and golf as well.
Howard and Kaye loved to travel and learn and were fortunate to travel and sail extensively through Europe, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and the entire east coast of the USA. Family and friends were always included in their travels, which brought memorable times and joy. They also enjoyed spending winter weeks in Sedona and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Howard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in a Bishopric, as Bishop, and in the High Council. He enjoyed being a Scoutmaster and working with young men to achieve many Scouting awards.
As a tenor, Howard sang most of his life in men's choral groups including the Orpheus Club, church choirs, community and church musicals, and many quartets. His favorite was singing in the Messiah, which he did many times. As a young boy, and a talented soprano, he was frequently requested for family funerals.
Howard had a wonderful sense of humor and kept his family laughing. He enjoyed life, always had a joke ready and worked hard to ensure everyone was having a good time. The twinkle in his eyes and the smile on his face will be missed until we meet again.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Meldon (Nora deceased) McIntosh, Marilin Joy (Glen deceased) Evans, Fred (Helen David) McIntosh, and his son, Tad McIntosh. He is survived by his sisters, Hazel (Glen deceased) Weight and Faye (Harold) Jarvis, his wife of 62 years Kaydene McIntosh, his children Bonnie Nicole Wright, Holly (John) Goodman, Douglas (Diana) McIntosh, and Michael McIntosh, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Layton Oak Ridge Ward, 2250 East 2200 North, Layton, UT. Family and friends are welcome to visit at 12:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: