Howard Jene Waters
March 15, 1937 - June 28, 2021
Howard Jene Waters, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 at Cedar City Hospital with his wife, Gail Waters, and other beloved family members by his side.
Howard was born on March 15, 1937 in Preston, Idaho, to Howard Edward Waters and Farrell Jensen Waters. His family moved to Ogden, Utah when he was a young child and he later graduated from Ogden High School. Shortly after his high school graduation in 1955, Howard enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. Howard was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Howard was then married to Gail Datwyler on December 26, 1956. After three weeks of marriage, Howard was transferred to the Air Force Base in France. He was later transferred to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico where his two oldest sons, Howard and Mike, were born. After an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, he moved his family to Ogden, Utah where he attended and graduated from Weber State College with a major in English Literature. Howard's two daughters, Wendy and Janette, were born in Ogden during this time. After successful completion of his undergraduate degree, he completed his Master's Degree at Brigham Young University with a major in Journalism. In 1969, Howard moved to the community of Porterville, California and began his life's work as a teacher for 27 years in high school and community college setting. During this timeframe, his two youngest sons Bret and Boyd were born. After touching many lives throughout his teaching career, Howard and Gail retired to Cedar City, Utah in 1996. Howard and Gail loved living in Cedar City, particularly their relationships they formed with wonderful neighbors and friends who became family to them.
As a teacher, Howard impacted thousands of students positively throughout his career. Students would continually speak about Howard's impact on their lives, sometimes many years later. Howard was a lifelong learner which was evidenced by his love of reading. Along with his love of reading, Howard was a prolific writer and a published author. While in Porterville, Howard spent many years in community theater and public service. Howard was active in church service, including serving as a Bishop and a temple worker for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints. Howard also loved to run, fish and had a significant need to buy vehicles that would break down while his children were passengers.
Howard is survived by his wife, Gail Waters; sisters Sue Robinson and Sherry Della Silva, and brother Scott Waters; his daughter Wendy Waters and son-in law Martin; his daughter Janette Waters; his four sons and their wives, Howard and Dawn Waters, Michael and Lisa Waters, Bret and Jessica Waters, Boyd and Mary Waters; his twenty grandchildren and his ten great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Intermountain Healthcare Cedar City and Stonehenge in Cedar City for their exemplary care. Due to the kindness of nurse Vickie of Cedar City Hospital intensive care who volunteered her phone, Howard's children were able to speak virtually to all his children shortly before his passing.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 2, at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 638 East Canyon Center Drive, Cedar City, Utah.
The Graveside dedication will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 11am at the Logan City Cemetery located at 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.