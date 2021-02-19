Howard L. Criddle
1933 ~ 2021
Howard L. Criddle, our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and special friend to many, passed away February 14, 2021. He was 87. He was born September 20, 1933, in Syracuse, Utah. He was the second of five children, born to Carl and Lyra Fowers Criddle.
Howard married his high school sweetheart, Velma Hodgson, on September 20, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. They resided in Syracuse, Utah for most of their lives and loved their time there. They had a second home in St. George, Utah and were "snowbirds" for a few years before making it their permanent home.
Howard grew up on a farm and learned how to work hard at a young age. He was known for his hard work and willingness to help anyone at any given moment, expecting nothing in return. He worked long and hard his entire life, often working 2 jobs to provide for his family. He worked as an Aircraft Parts Logistic Specialist at Hill Air Force Base, where he retired after 35 years. He then found great pleasure in driving a school bus for more than 12 years in both Davis County and Washington County School Districts.
He was an excellent athlete and especially enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He was an avid BYU and Utah Jazz fan. He loved the outdoors and was in his element in the fresh mountain air camping, fishing, or gathering firewood. He loved to garden and spent countless hours nurturing and growing the most beautiful fruits, vegetables, and flowers for Velma.
Howard was a very faithful, devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life was dedicated to serving his Savior, his family, friends and neighbors. He held many leadership positions and loved the members of the Syracuse 1st Ward as their Bishop for 7 years. He was a dedicated Home Teacher and ministered to the needs of many.
He was so proud of his family and leaves behind a wonderful legacy. He is survived by his children Larry (Annette) Criddle of Centerville, UT and Marilyn (Kelly) Eves of St, George, UT; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Keith Criddle and LaVerl Criddle, both of Bountiful, UT. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma; his parents; and his sisters: LaVerne Criddle and Belva Nance.
Family and close friends are invited to a viewing in St. George, UT on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 5:00-6:00 pm. It will be at Metcalf Mortuary, located at 288 W. St. George Blvd. Funeral services will be held in Syracuse, UT on Saturday, February 20, 2021, in the Russon Mortuary located at 1585 W. 300 S. Immediate and extended family and close friends are invited to the viewing from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and the funeral at 12:30 pm. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery. Masks are required for all funeral event and social distancing will be honored.
The funeral service will be live-streamed via Facebook at Russon Mortuary at 12;30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/