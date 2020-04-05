September 29, 1946 ~December 2, 2019
Howard Lee Elting, 73, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ, after a fall from a ladder. He was born in Rolla, Missouri, September 29, 1946, to Wilda Lee Edison and Van Huckins Elting. He spent his first 17 years in Southwest Missouri, graduating from Aurora High School as a proud member of the ^Class of 1964^. He kept in touch with many of his classmates.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. While serving in Utah he met Carol Neilson. They were married on January 15, 1966, and later sealed in the Ogden Temple.
They were married 53 years. They made their home in Clinton, Utah and enjoyed living there.
He worked at Hill Air Force Base as a civilian, retiring in 2002. He also worked as a crossing guard for Roy City and campground host at Trial Lake.
He loved traveling with Carol in their RV and had visited most of the United States and parts of Canada and Mexico. He enjoyed spending many winters in Quartzsite, Arizona and was a well-known "Snowbird."
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully served in many callings in Clinton, Utah and Quartzsite, Arizona. One of his greatest passions in life was doing Family History work and helping others with theirs. He loved life, was extremely friendly and almost always happy.
Howard is survived by his wife, Carol, their daughter, Laura (Jeremey) Phillipson, and his brother, Van Edwin (Patsy) Elting.
Those who went before him were his parents, Van and Wilda Elting, and his brother, Frank William Elting.
A beautiful memorial service was held in Quartzsite, Arizona, December 12, 2019. A small private graveside service will be held at the Clinton City Cemetery in Clinton, Utah.