Howard P Vause
1928 - 2021
Howard P Vause, age 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans' Home in Ogden, Utah.
He was born Oct. 19, 1928 ten minutes after his twin brother, Horace Jay, at their grandparent's home in West Weber, Utah to Horace William and Sarah Merle McFarland Vause. Their older sister, Lorna told the doctor to take them back.
Howard was raised in Ogden and West Weber on the farm and attended Ogden City schools, graduating from Ogden High School. He also attended Weber State College.
He served a mission in Holland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning home he married Luann Roberts together they had 3 children, Greg, Karen and Doug. They were later divorced.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On returning home he was employed at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 1985 to pursue his hobby of raising and training quarter horses. This was his and his brother's dream. Horace Jay died in 1984 before they could realize their dream together. Nothing was more fun than rounding up cattle with the gang. Howard also loved to tool leather and enjoyed creating wooden toys.
In January of 1987, he married the former Karen Hammer Jones. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, serving in many church callings. His easy manner made it possible for him to meet new people and gain friends.
Surviving is his wife, Karen of West Haven; his children, Greg Vause (DeAnn), North Ogden; Karen Cutler (Kim), Lewiston, UT; Douglas Vause (Angie), Farr West; stepdaughters, Deborah Sparks (Kirt Stanger), Marriott/Slaterville; Candace Johns (Greg), Layton; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother.
The family would like to thank Ashley of Hospice and Debbie, Kristi and Andrea for the kindness and care given to Howard.
A viewing will be held at the Fair Grove Ward Chapel, 4555 W 4000 S., West Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief service at 11:00 a.m. in the Relief Society room. Interment at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W. 1975 N. where military honors will be accorded.
Howard's service will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Primary Children's Hospital in Howard's name.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.