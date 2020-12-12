Howard Wayne Hancock
March 22, 1934 ~ December 9, 2020
Howard Wayne Hancock passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 9, 2020 in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ken Kimber, where he resided for nearly the last seven years.
Howard was born on March 22, 1934 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Arthur David Hancock and Verna Mae Hooper. He was the only son and brother to three sisters.
Howard joined the Air Force as a teen-ager and became an aircraft mechanic and attained the rank of Master Sergeant, serving honorably in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Howard married Shirley Jean Moore in 1957 to 1970, and instantly gained the honorable title of "Dad" to her four children; Jerry, Steve, Greg and Debbie, whom he adopted and called his own. Howard stated that one of his most cherished memories was being stationed in Hawaii with Shirley and their four children. Later, Howard married Earlene Wright Willoughby in 1971.
Perhaps it was growing up in Oklahoma in a simpler time or the fact that he had served in two complicated wars, that led Howard to have an appreciation for the simpler things in life. As a youth he enjoyed horse and wagon rides to town and playing baseball and basketball with his friends. Later he enjoyed family vacations to visit relatives in Arkansas. He enjoyed calls from long distance family members, his dog April on his lap, bowling leagues with Shirley, a day fishing trip with Earlene and an occasional trip to the casino, a Louis L'Amour novel, or a good western on TV, being kind, loving his neighbor, the love of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and nightly family prayer with Debbie and Ken. In his later years, his granddaughter Keirjsten helped Howard develop an interest and love for family history.
Howard required increased medical attention the last few months of his life. The family expresses gratitude to the tender care of Dr. Stephen Foote, and his office staff, Trina and Shay. Also Kylee, a special home health nurse, Grace at Davis Hospital and last but not least, the Symbii Hospice Team; Jerley, Autumn, Michelle, and Mariam, who cared for Howard and our family as if we were their own. The family also expresses gratitude to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary who came to the Kimber home with an American Flag and afforded his daughter Debbie one last tender honor of draping her father as the soldier he was with the flag he loved.
The long distance family wishes to especially acknowledge the tender vigilance of Ken and Debbie Kimber, Keirjsten and Jim Adams, Kyle Kimber, Katie and Scott Senninger, and Kara and James Call and all of their children in watching over and loving Howard.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents Arthur David and Verna Mae Hancock, his sisters Collene Virginia Dooly, and Sadie Darlene Saunders, and his two wives Shirley and Earlene. Howard is survived by his sister Phyllis Ann Brown, Arkansas, his four children: Gerald B. (Patti) Hancock of DePere, Wisconsin, Steven Lee (Jeanne) Hancock of Worcester, Mass., Gregory Lynn (Ali) Hancock, Layton, Utah, and Deborah (Ken) Kimber, Syracuse, Utah and many dear grandchildren and great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews across the U.S.
A small intimate family farewell will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah before Howard is flown to San Joaquin National Cemetery, to be buried next to his wife Earlene with military honors. The graveside will be dedicated by his son Greg.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.