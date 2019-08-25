Howson Willmore 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Howson Willmore, 88, passed away August 22, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles'It's like out of a magazine': Mayo family gets first look at new 'Extreme Makeover' homePolice release identity of man shot, killed by Ogden Police on FridayYoung child killed in auto-pedestrian crash in West Weber CountyThe return of Maple Garden: Chinese restaurant set to reopen in Union StationMan arrested in Layton after apparent Ogden road rage shooting'I'm sorry for everything:' Teen sentenced to prison for role in 2017 shooting murder of Ogden womanOgden family gets much more than new home in 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'Ayva Mae SparrowLIVE SCORES: Northern Utah high school football updates, Aug. 23Court orders IFA to take down barrier preventing students from accessing light on 12th Street +27 Multimedia PHOTOS: The Barobi family sees their new home for 'Extreme Makeover Home Edition' Aug 18, 2019 0 The Barobi family sees their new home for the first time at the Extreme Makeover Home Edition's reveal after they "move that bus" on Thursday, August 16, 2019, near downtown Ogden. Latest News Ogden Raptors fall 7-5, split series at Grand Junction Connection, tradition: Former Weber State basketball greats again hit floor for Alumni Classic Appeals court affirms 100-year prison sentence against Ogden man convicted of sexually abusing child Utah teacher shortage, protests complicate educator pay dynamics Weber State business expert to take on leadership of nonprofit venture capital group SnowWiesn beer festival debuts next month at Snowbasin Resort Utah Shakespeare Festival announces 2020 season of plays Ogden's John Thompson is 0-10 in vying for office, but he's not discouraged