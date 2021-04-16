1959 — 2021
Hoyt Clair Allred, 61, passed away April 12, 2021. He was born October 27, 1959 to Claire Julian and Dorothy Jean Williams Allred in Ogden, UT.
Hoyt was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Dena Kendell on July 15, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served for 25 years in the military, including the Iraq War, and worked as a mechanic for ECS 37G Military. He owned his own trucking company, which he sold to serve in Iraq. He enjoyed and was talented at wood working, was a good cook, enjoyed fishing, working on cars, camping, campfires, being in the outdoors and was a gun enthusiast. He was always helping others with their projects.
Hoyt is survived by his wife Dena, children Brandon (Millie) Allred, Justin (Taler) Allred Kristen (Austin) Evans, grandchildren Hallie, Ellie, Hudson, Gracie, and Tucker. His sisters Jeannie (Stan deceased) Erickson, Kaelyn (Phil) Anderson, Beth (Sid deceased) Cottom and Julie (David) Wager. He is preceded by his parents and siblings Delayne (Wayne) Mifflin and Aaron (Kathi) Allred.
Graveside services will be Monday, April 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT. Viewings will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, 5:00 - 6:30 pm and Monday prior to services 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84404.
Graveside service will be livestreamed. To watch scroll to the bottom of Hoyt's obituary on Monday at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.