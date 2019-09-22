Ian Paul Perry, of Wells, Maine, died suddenly, of a cardiac related event while running, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Ian was born in Ogden, Utah on January 5, 1976, to Anne Lindquist and Darren Perry. He graduated from Bonneville High School and attended Weber State University and Weber Applied Technology Center. He served honorably in the United States Army, First Cavalry Division for five years, deploying to Iraq for 15 months in 2004-2005. As a single father, he completed an associate's degree in Non- Destructive Testing at Salt Lake Community College, commuting to Salt Lake City daily, with his son, Sam. He and Sam moved to Maine in 2012. Ian worked at Pratt and Whitney as an NDT Technician.
Ian's greatest joy in life was his son, Sam. Together they enjoyed computer games, riding their four-wheeler, playing basketball, long conversations, and just hanging out. They were inseparable. Ian also enjoyed staying fit and spending time discovering the trails in South Berwick. Ian was known for his quick and sardonic sense of humor, his loyalty to his family and a few close friends, and most of all, his devotion to Sam. In April 2018, Ian married Pisey Tith and they were awaiting her immigration from Cambodia. Their relationship brought him much happiness.
Ian was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Perry, in 2008, and uncles, Danny Lindquist and Ed Lindquist, as well as his grandparents and a good friend, Mike West. He is survived by his son, Samuel Perry, his wife, Pisey, mother, Anne Lindquist, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ian was a registered organ donor.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation will be handled by Johnson's Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine.
If you wish to honor Ian with a donation, the family suggests the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111 Phone: 617-636-5000