Ida Avon McKinstry Wiese
March 21, 1925 ~ December 23, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Ida Avon (McKinstry) Wiese passed away peacefully at the age of 95 at her home surrounded by her husband and children on December 23, 2020. She was born in Ogden, Utah on March 21, 1925 to Ida Elizabeth Butterfield and James Merrill McBeth McKinstry. A lifelong resident of Ogden, she attended Ogden City Schools graduating from Ogden High School in 1944.
She met her future husband, Carl Ray Wiese, while working at the Paramount Dairy as a teenager. Following their graduation, they were married in Mineral Wells, Texas while Ray was completing his basic training in the U.S. Army. Three children were born to Ray and Avon and the family was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in November of 1953.
Avon was an expert seamstress crafting and sewing many items of clothing for her three children. She was employed at Van Kampen's Furniture for many years making draperies.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many positions. She was a loved leader and friend to all the youth of the Ogden 17th Ward. Her favorite calling was serving as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple with her sweetheart. Following their retirement, she and Ray travelled throughout the United States visiting LDS Temples and other church history sites. All of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren share wonderful memories of them cheering from the stands at track meets, ball games, gymnastics meets and concerts. They have been generous in supporting their sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren on 13 missions.
Avon was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Carl Ray and three children, Douglas Ray (Joy), Carl Bruce, and Jill (Rick) Hadley. She had 12 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Seth Lewis and the staff of Encompass Health for their kind and loving service to our mother.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 4, 2021. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, January 3, 2021 6 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.
The funeral services will be live broadcasted at the link below starting 20 minutes to 11:00 a.m. https://youtu.be/kvfN1n8fRus
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.