Ila Jean Stuart Corkey Carter

August 16, 1928 ~ March 23, 2020
Mom was born on August 16, 1928 in Uintah, UT, the ninth child of Claude E. and Ellen Stuart. Ila Jean had a remarkable childhood growing up on the family farm with her best friend, her younger sister Joanne. She graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber Jr. College where she met her first husband (our Dad), Bert Corkey. They were married on August 16, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they had four daughters, Pam (Jerry) Nelson, Denese Borseth, Jolene (Blake) Wilkinson, and DeeAnn Gibbons. Mom often remarked that if she had to have four of anything she was grateful they were all girls! Following Bert's passing in 1975 she married Ferrel Carter on June 14, 1986. They were married for twenty-seven years.
Ila Jean enjoyed numerous positions as an administrative secretary at various businesses. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and of a number of civic groups. She enjoyed reading, puttering in a garden, eating the fresh harvest, and especially meeting new people. MOM LOVED LIFE!
Ila Jean was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, two adopted brothers, her husbands, sons-in-law Mike Gibbons and John Borseth, and a few great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four daughters, one sister Joanne Robinson, 14 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank TenderCare Hospice and the Terrace at Mt. Ogden, and especially her hospice nurse, Laura Gould, for their loving care.
A private family graveside service and internment was held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
