Ileene Rollins
Monroe/Milford
Ileene Marie Crane Rollins, 73, left her earthly home on November 6, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was born January 4, 1947 to Lovell Frank and Maudell Arnold Crane in Milford, Utah. She graduated from Milford High School, class of 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Rollins on July 17, 1965 Milford. They had three children. Bob preceded her in death.
She married Steve Grundy, later divorced. He had four children and several grandchildren whom she loved. Mom was a very strong, loving and beautiful person inside and out. She never met a stranger.
Survived by her children: Marie Lynette Rollins Chase (Austin Wade) McCourt, Redmond; Julie Ann Rollins Tucker (Martin) Henderson, Monroe; brother: Robert (Jane) Crane, daughter-in-law: Sheila Brown Robinson; Steve's children: Stephanie (Cory) Long, Nephi; Taylor (Ashlee) Grundy, Mt. Pleasant; Dillion (Ashley ) Grundy, Nephi; and Jerron (Cambrie) Grundy, Salina.
Preceded in death by: husband; son, Jeffery Alan Rollins; parents; sister, Bonnie Lee (Morris) Nielson; great-granddaughter, Phoenix Marie Chase; and many of her brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to thank, Kevin Anderson, Jeff Brown, Jesse Spencer, Colton Bracken, IHC shock trauma unit, Marie's Sevier County EMS and Transport family, for all their love support and care showed Ileene.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 South 100 West, Richfield. Friends may call Thursday from 6-7 p.m. and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Due to COVID-19 attendees will be required to wear a mask and restricted to 99 attendees for the services. Burial will be in the Milford Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with a graveside viewing an hour before. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully received-please submit to Magleby Mortuary in Ileene's name to help with funeral expenses.