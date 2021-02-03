Ilene Saunders Cook Smith
Ilene Saunders Cook Smith, a former resident of Ogden, Utah, passed away on January 28, 2021 in Layton, Utah at 94 years of age. Her funeral will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, and due to COVID-19, will only include immediate family members. To view her obituary and watch the live stream broadcast of the funeral services, go to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scroll to the bottom of Ilene's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
