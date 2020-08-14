Inez Day (Turner)
October 21, 1931 ~ August 7, 2020
Born in Coalville Utah, Inez Day lived a life both beautiful and rich alongside a family she adored beyond words. She and her two sisters, Arlene and Betty, were born to their parents Inez and Lee Turner. She attended school and soon met R.V. Day (born December 7, 1930). The two married in 1952 and had four children, Vickie, David, Danny, and Sallie. The family shared a passion for animals and went on to care for and train many racehorses. When Inez wasn't out with her horses, she was often found cooking or reading. As their children grew, Inez and R.V. were blessed with many grandchildren, all of which they played a significant role in caring for, as helping was simply in their nature. This was something Inez also carried on to her great grandchildren. She filled her family's lives with vibrant stories, delicious meals, laughter, and genuine love. Some of her mantras included "We need to read so we can laugh," and "Everyone is entitled to my opinion." Inez was preceded in death by her husband R.V., her parents, and sister Arlene. She is survived by her sister, Betty, her children Vickie, David, Danny, and Sallie, and her many grand and great grandchildren. Inez was loved beyond belief and so very blessed.