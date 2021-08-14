Inez Foy Barker
1929-2021
Inez Tuttle Foy Barker returned to her heavenly home August 8, 2021, at the age of 92. She passed away at her home from causes incident to age.
Inez was born July 12, 1929, in Logan, Utah to Leslie Thomas Foy and Florence Howard Tuttle.
She attended Davis County schools. In high school she was a sophomore class officer and an officer in the Pro Schola pep club. As a teenager she enjoyed drama and theater. She gave readings, took elocution lessons and participated in plays.
During her high school years Inez met her future husband John Forest Barker. Their friendship grew as they waited in the lunch line. Forest and Inez were married August 30, 1949, in the Salt Lake City Temple, and made their home in Fruit Heights, Utah, where they raised five children and a foster son.
Inez was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in Primary, Relief Society and Young Women organizations as well as being an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple. She lived a faith-filled life and loved reading from the Doctrine and Covenants. Inez wore out her life in service to her family and others.
In her early childhood Inez's family lived in Logan, UT, Malad, ID, and in southern Utah. After the death of her father, her mother moved her six children to the Bountiful farm to be near their Tuttle relatives. As a young woman, she worked at the Greyhound Bus Company, Primary Children's Hospital, and the Salt Lake Genealogical Society.
She enjoyed being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and was active in that organization for over 50 years. She loved history and was a writer of many family and local histories.
Inez cultivated many talents during her lifetime. Inez's talents were best displayed in her mothering and grandmothering. All of Inez's posterity can attest to her talents with fingerplays, tea parties, storytelling, book sharing, singing and playing games.
Inez is survived by sister Sarah Foy Moore; sisters-in-law Linda Barker Nance and Susan Barker Bradshaw; daughters Fawn (James) Morgan, Amy Jo (Brent) Webb; sons John (Jan) Barker, Jed (Judith) Barker, Andrew (Martha) Barker, Gary (Nora) Louis; twenty-two grandchildren; sixty-two great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jean Foy Call, Lola Foy Smith, Julia Foy Brough, and her brother Leslie Foy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Fruit Heights Stake Center at 170 North Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, Utah. Prior to the service a viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel, and on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Lindquist Mortuary at 400 N Main St, Kaysville. Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah.