Ira Jim "IJ" Egbert

August 28, 1939 ~ July 22, 2019
Ira Jim Egbert Jr. "IJ" passed away July 22, 2019. IJ was born August 28, 1939, to Ira Jim and Bernice Larna Rigby Egbert in Kaysville, UT. He graduated from Davis High School.
He married Mary Lynne Petro on August 14, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple and had four daughters. They later divorced.
He worked for Mountain Bell/US West as a lineman, supervisor and manager. He married Peggy Howick Nish September 25, 1987; they were sealed in the Bountiful Temple September 25, 2018.
Survivors: Peggy Egbert (wife), Bonny Soltys (sister), Blaine Egbert (brother) (Carol), daughters, Tracy Allen (Norm), Tammy Nuttall (John) and Trudy Moulton (Dallas), three stepsons Mike, Jeff and TJ Nish.
Services will be held at Val Verda 4th Ward 2633 S. 50 W. Bountiful, UT on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Viewings at the same location Sunday, July 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment in the Laketown, UT Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donate to the American Cancer Society.
