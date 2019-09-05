Irean Catherine Lucas Anderson

February 19, 1935 ~ August 30, 2019
Irean Catherine Anderson, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She is now with her husband of sixty-two years, her parents, and other family members with whom she anxiously anticipated a joyous reunion.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Falcon Ridge Ward, 1325 East Cherry Lane, Layton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00?10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful.
