June 25, 1929 ~ November 8, 2019
Irene Hale Nelson, 90, born June 25, 1927, in Eager, Arizona passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 8, 2019, of natural causes due to her age. She was the oldest of five children born to Loren and Ethel Norton Hale.
The family moved to Mesa in 1944. Irene attended Mesa High School, graduating in 1947. She worked as a waitress in Springerville at her cousin's cafe. The family moved again to Chandler, AZ in 1946 on a 2-acre citrus farm.
Irene stayed in Mesa with a relative to finish school. After school, she worked at Rositas Restaurant as a waitress. It was there she met her husband to be, Dean Nelson. It was love at first sight. They left for Ogden and were married at the Nelson family home in Ogden on June 30, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 28, 1958, and their three children were sealed to them.
She enjoyed her travels throughout the World. More than anything, she loved her family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings including Relief Society President twice, in Young Women President, and Primary President.
Irene is survived by her faithful and loving husband, Dean; three children, Gary (Jackie) Nelson of Roy, Douglas (Kaylynn) Nelson of South Weber, and Lorna (Scott) Palmer of Woods Cross; 13 grandchildren, 32 and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thad (Anita) Hale of Fish Haven, ID and Archie Hale, Vernon, AZ.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Roy 4th Ward Chapel, 5300 South 2100 West. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: