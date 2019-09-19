August 14, 1943 ~ September 18, 2019
Irene Kay Kemp Smith, 76, of South Ogden, Utah, left this side of the veil, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, to join her Beloved Savior, adoring parents and cherished loved ones, after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Irene was the youngest of three children, born August 14, 1943, to Melvin and Pearl Taylor Kemp, later Dawson. These beautiful angels taught mom the value of hard work. She and her surviving siblings, Jean (Robert Newman- deceased) and Mel (Laurie) Kemp, share fond memories growing up, of working in their Dad's grocery store, "Mel's Market" on Reeves Avenue in Ogden. Mom was an animal lover. She always had a fluffy, white dog at her side.
Her sweetheart, Maurice Smith swept her off her feet in 1961 after hearing her speak in Sacrament meeting. They were married November 30th the following year in the Logan Utah Temple.
The last five decades rarely found these love birds apart. When three daughters, and a long-awaited son, entered their lives, her forever dream of being "just a mom" came true. Believing she had the world by a string, 14 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren entered the picture, simply making her circle complete. When she wasn't nurturing each one of these prized jewels in her life, you would find mom actively serving in many different capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom and Dad's call to serve a Mission for the Church, attending to the Young Women, at Utah's Heber Valley Girls Camp, was a dear honor to her. We found her overcome with joy the day she mastered the zip-line there!
Reading, puzzling, traveling and camping were a few of her favorite things, with heartfelt, soul to soul visits in between, beside any friend; taking in her inspired wisdom and genuine affection.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, George Dawson. She is survived by her beloved husband, Maurice; three grateful daughters, Natalie Moffett (Kerry), Mykalene Shaw (Todd), Tiffany Parkinson (Bard) and treasured son, Nathan Smith (Stephen Dunlevy). With great pride, her 21 grand and great-grandchildren a-like, carry on her legacy of faith and love.
Our family wants to extend our deepest gratitude to Julie Lee, Dr. Marian Pham, and IHC Hospice for their round-the-clock care, overseeing this blessed daughter of God we have called Mother for more than 50 years. You were all amazing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley 5th Ward, 5735 Crestwood Drive, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park of Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.
We Love You Mom. "Thank You Heavenly Father for Sending Us the Very Best."
