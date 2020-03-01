1923 ~ 2020
Irene Mae Stine Burr, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Layton, Utah, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on July 20, 1923, to Lewis and Ruth (Raup) Stine in Danville, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Riverside, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Danville High School. After graduation, she worked in Washington, DC for the Department of Labor.
She married Kenneth E. Burr on August 3, 1946, and had two children - Betty and Kenneth Jr. She worked for Lockheed in California and she also worked for Barbizon Nightgown Company in Provo, Utah. After they moved to Layton, Utah, she worked at Hill AFB in the Accounting Department. She retired in 1976.
Irene was a sweet, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family was the center of her world and she was always there for them no matter what. She was selfless and had a quiet strength that all admired. She loved reading, bowling, card club, organ classes, doing crossword puzzles, participating in senior trips, swimming and walking.
She is survived by her children Betty (Duane) Braun of Medford, Wisconsin, and Kenneth E. Burr Jr of Layton, her brother Robert (Vera) Stine, of Riverside, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Cheryl Ming and Kenneth (Melissa) Turba of Windsor, Wisconsin, and Daniel Turba (USAF stationed in Iraq); and 2 step-grandchildren, Tonie (Mark) Lofgren of Riverton, Utah, and Kip (Emily) Giles of La Luz, New Mexico; as well as 5 great-grandchildren; Christopher, Liliana, and Scarlett Turba and Seth Ming, all of Windsor, Wisconsin, and Kaylee Turba of Boise, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brother, Norman Stine; sisters, Margaret Mottern, Helen Nevius, and twin sister, Betty Hinkle; step-daughter, Vickie Lindsey; and granddaughter, Cindy Ray.
Irene will be cremated and laid to rest at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah, alongside her husband, with a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any donations received by the family will be donated to charity.
