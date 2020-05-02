Ireta Gailey Somerville passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Tremonton, Utah. She is the daughter of Max B. Gailey and Ireta Fredrickson. She married Walter H. Somerville on March 14, 1951, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with four children.
Walter passed away on September 13, 1973. She worked 32 years for Weber County schools in the lunch program, where she mastered the art of cinnamon rolls, pies, and home-made rolls. Ireta was a kind, compassionate friend and neighbor who provided service to many throughout her life.
Ireta is survived by three daughters, Laurie (David) Cope, Karen (Craig ) Neiswender, Darlene Tracy; daughter-in-law, Vicki Somerville; two granddaughters, whom she raised, Brita Burnett and Kalisha Williams; one brother, Jay (Esther) Gailey; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter Somerville, and son Kent Somerville.
The family would like to thank her granddaughter Brita for her care, and CNS for their service, especially Danita Toyn.
Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd.
