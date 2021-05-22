Irma Ward
1933-2021
Irma Ward, 88, passed away of natural causes on May 12, 2021. She was born in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Irma Knudson Ward and Dr. Vernon LeRoy Ward. She lived in Ogden nearly all of her life. Irma graduated from Ogden High School and attended the University of Utah, where she received her Bachelor's degree in English, and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
For most of her life, Irma enjoyed working as a veterinary clinic technician. She also worked in the local schools and at Weber State College as an administrative assistant. Upon retirement, she had a part-time "pet-sitting" business in the Ogden area. An avid animal lover, Irma always had pets, and greatly enjoyed caring for, training, and playing with them. She loved the natural world, and was a long-time contributor to animal organizations, including the National Audubon Society, ASPCA, Defenders of Wildlife, and The Nature Conservancy.
Always active and fun-loving, Irma was an avid skier into middle age, and enjoyed taking walks in the foothills behind her home. She was a devoted daughter and took care of her parents in their old age. Irma was friendly, loyal to her friends, and a favorite to her nephews. Her vivacious and caring personality will be greatly missed, as will her smile and contagious laughter.
Irma married and divorced, and never had children. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister EllenAnn (Ward) Johnson, young brother Vernon Ward, and nephew Joel Carl Johnson. She is survived by nephews Don V. (Leeda) Johnson, Vernon Ward (Sue) Johnson, and niece-in-law Gail Johnson. Inurnment will be in the Willard Precinct Cemetery, Willard, Utah.
Memorial donations in Irma's name may be made to the ASPCA, National Audubon Society, The Nature Conservancy, or the Defenders of Wildlife.
