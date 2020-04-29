March 6, 1921 ~ April 17, 2020
Isaiah Jackson ^Jack^ Meeks, age 99, died April 17, 2020 in Clinton, Utah. He was born March 6, 1921 in Circleville, Utah to Minnie Chatterley and Isaiah Meeks. He was raised in Kanab, Utah and was a US Veteran.
Jack lived most of his life in Sunset, Utah, where he worked in logistics at Hill Air Force Base. He also painted signs which could be seen throughout the area. He married Joan Ellen Schmidt on April 19, 1945, and together they had four children.
Jack played and sang old western songs, and was a member of the Utah Old Time Fiddlers. He enjoyed playing at many senior centers in the area. He also loved golfing, camping, and fishing with family.
Jack is survived by his daughter Margaret Buchanan of Kentucky; sons Howard J. (Kathie) Meeks of Utah, Joseph V. (Dee) Meeks of Arizona; brother Cal Meeks of Virginia; sister Kathy (Andy) Walton of Utah; and 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife of 69 years Joan Ellen Meeks, son Fredric J. Meeks, Sister Eva Johnson, Sister Nora Heaton, Sister Clara Brown, and son-in-law Raymond "Buddy" Buchanan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Country Pines for the care given to dad, and special thanks to Amber and Whitney of Envision Hospice for their compassion and care shown to him.
A graveside service was held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Kanab Utah Cemetery under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.