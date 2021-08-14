Isla Renae Smithey
9/27/2019 - 8/9/2021
Beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend to all who knew her returned to her family that has passed before on August 9, 2021.
Isla lived a short but adventurous life. Her life started on Sept 27, 2019, five weeks premature. Islas first adventure started by spending 5 weeks in the NICU where she impressed all her doctors and nurses. Then is when we learned that she has lissencephaly and microcephaly. Isla at nine months old was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and she got to take her first helicopter ride. Her biggest adventure was going to Missouri with family to meet extended family for the first time. She also got to see the Gateway Arch in Saint Louis, the caverns at Lake of Ozarks, and the Delicate Arch in Moab. Isla in her short life, exceed every expectation put on her by doctors by crawling, laughing, smiling, standing, and saying mamma and dada.
She is survived by her parents, Taylor and Chambree, big brother Westen, grandparents; ReNae & Danny, John & Alisa, Trish & Danny, great-grandparents; Sue & Jerry, Marie & Jerry; aunts & uncles; Crystal, Payden (Kindsay), Shelby (Hannah), Brittney (Charles), Jamie (Beau), Chanda (Nick), Kamille (Stetson), Brodey (Alexis), Trina (Kaison), Zak, BreeAnn and many great-uncles, aunts, and cousins. Preceded in death by great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a cousin.
Isla would have loved to thank everyone who joined in on her adventure.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the West Point 7th Chapel, 550 N. 2300 W. West Point. Friends may visit family Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations at America First account number is 9121039 last name Smithey. Venmo Isla-Smithey "the last four of the phone number is 9549."