March 8, 1931 ~ October 29, 2019
IvaBeth Simonsen Tanner Wilcox, 88, passed away October 29, 2019, at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City, UT. She was born March 8, 1931, in Brigham City, UT to Nels LeRoy and IvaLou Urada Olsen Simonsen. She married Ralph Dean Tanner on January 3, 1951, in the Logan LDS Temple in Logan, UT. He preceded her in death on August 18, 1985. She married F. Wayne Wilcox on July 6, 1990, in Brigham City, UT. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2007.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President and in the Mutual and Young Women's Auxiliaries. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneer. She loved to work in her yard and was a member of the Spade and Hope Garden Club and the Brigham City Tree Committee. She was accomplished in tatting, crocheting and tole painting. She also enjoyed acting and singing. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
IvaBeth is survived by her Son: Rodger Tanner; Daughter-in-law: Cindy Tanner; six Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren and one Great-great Grandchild. She is also survived by her Sister Doris Cook.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; two Husbands; Brother: Lee Simonsen and Son: Kent Tanner.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Maple Springs Assisted Living and CNS Hospice, especially Janine Smith for their love and care of IvaBeth.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary ^- Brigham City, UT.
