Ivan E. Carter
Sept. 13, 1928 ~ Oct. 27, 2020
Ivan Edward Carter passed away on October 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 13, 1928 in Porterville, Utah to Conard and Manilla Carter. He married his eternal sweetheart, LuDene Bowen, on August 3, 1949 in the Logan Temple.
Ivan and LuDene are the parents of 9 children, 33 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Ivan loved the beautiful Morgan Valley where he lived his entire life with the exception of the time he and LuDene spent serving an LDS mission in Cortland, New York. They loved their time in New York and formed many lasting friendships. He has a great love for his Savior, Jesus Christ and has always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. Ivan and LuDene were grateful for the opportunity to serve in the Ogden Temple for 13 years.
Ivan raised his family on a small dairy farm in Morgan and a Five Generation Century Farm in Porterville where he worked along side of his children and taught them the value of hard work, respect, and integrity. Ivan also served the Morgan community in various ways including 37 years driving a school bus in the Morgan School District.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Thelma, Leila, and Phyllis, sons Roger and John, and grandson Roger Shane.
He is survived by his sweetheart LuDene, and children Susan (LeRoy) Wilcox, Michael (Tori) Carter, David (Lorna) Carter, Bob (Pam) Carter, Kent (Cindy) Carter, Becky Carter, Shawn Carter, and daughter-in-law Lisa Reeder. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Fawcett.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Walker Mortuary, 45 West, 200 North, Morgan, Utah from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held for family members on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Field Street Chapel, 240 Field Street, Morgan, Utah.
Interment will be in the South Morgan Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walker-mortuary.com