January 25, 1931 ~ September 30, 2019
"J" Lindroth Lundell passed away September 30, 2019, from a hard battle with cancer. Born January 25, 1931, in Benjamin, Utah to John Eric Lundell and Reva Gardner.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School, later joining the Air Force where he was assigned to Yokota AFB, Japan in the Strategic Air Command B-29 crew, as tail gunner. He was also a boom operator in refueling B-47s. Discharged in January 1955 and was engaged to Vennis Kay Hansen, then served an LDS mission in the Western States Mission, returned home to marry Kay. J obtained his Bachelor and Master's degrees from BYU, taught school for 25 years in Weber County School District and worked at the Ogden Defense Depot as a Procedure Writer. J served as a missionary in the BYU Stake Mission, Riverdale Stake Mission, Ogden Utah Regional Indian Mission, President of Riverdale Stake Mission and with Kay an 18-month mission to the West Indies and the Georgia Macon Mission. He served in four different Bishoprics, Young Adult Handicap Mutual Program, Beehive Home Meeting Coordinator and his favorite a Home Teacher. He traveled the United States doing Family History.
J is survived by his wife, Kay; two sons, Mark (Linda) Lundell, David (Hollie) Lundell, three daughters, Kandra (Donavon) Chadburn, Ann (David) Siemens, Penny (Morgen) Peck, 20 grandchildren, Melanie, Amy, Mikkel, AnaKacia, Vennis, Jacine, Nathan, Brennen, Jared, Daniel, Rebekah, Sarah, Matthew, Elisabeth, Hannah, Deborah, Tamilyn, Lisette, James, Trevor and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. in the Riverton 7th Ward 12459 S. Dansie Way (1860 W.). Viewings will be held Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary- Riverton, 3688 W. 12600 S. and Thursday at the ward 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Interment Benjamin City Cemetery.
