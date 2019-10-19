J. Marleen Schnepple

September 18, 1945 ~ August 22, 2019
J. Marleen Goff Schnepple, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, after a long illness at the home of her daughter June Constantino in Enterprise, Alabama.
Born September 18, 1945, in Lehi, Utah to parents Marvin Eugene and Mary Jean Johnson Goff. Marleen grew up in Clearfield, Utah. She married Jack Hopkins on June 14, 1963, in Clearfield and lived in Federal Way, Washington from 1965 to 1984, where she raised her family. Jack and Marleen had five children: Jeorge Hopkins (Michelle) with one son; Jene Hopkins (Rachel) with three daughters and three grandchildren; June Constantino (Lee) with one son and one daughter and two grandchildren; Jeffery Hopkins (Janelle); and Jacque Hopkins (Justine) with two daughters and one grandchild. Marleen and Jack were divorced in 1985. Jack passed away in Washington, February 13, 2000.
Marleen married Ronald J. Schnepple on October 29, 1992, giving her five step children that she welcomed as her own: Rauden, James, Valerie (died 2018), Daniel, and Scott, as well as 14 grandchildren.
Marleen will be remembered for her unconditional love of friends and family and her delightful sense of humor. She loved to crochet and created beautiful afghans.
Marleen is survived by for brothers and two sisters^Don, Garth, Kim, John, Sandra, and Janice as well as her five children, 22 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest with her husband Ronald on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Clearfield, UT. A celebration of her life will be held in her honor following, at the home of her brother Garth Goff, in Roy.
Your Life was a Blessing,
Your Memory a Treasure^
You are Loved
Beyond Words, and
Missed Beyond Measure.
