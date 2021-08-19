J. Parker Christensen
1992 ~ 2021
As a little boy, J. Parker Christensen asked his parents to change his name to "Bad to the Bone," and while his parents decided to stick with their original naming, had they agreed to the change, it would have fit Parker's personality perfectly.
Parker was born with a distinct and idyllic balance - the balance between loving his people more than life itself and living life itself to his absolute highest level of joy and fulfillment. Each dream of his moved the earth, and he ensured that his loved ones were right there in the thrill of it all. It was never 'one man for himself' - only 'leave no man behind.' Those who were in his corner were the lucky ones. Life could never be boring, could never be dull - Parker had three billion things to be eager about on any given day. Each dream was his for the taking, and he had no intention of slowing down.
Parker was the perfect big brother and took his role to heart. No one could torment his younger siblings, Sydney and Cade, better, and no one ever had their back more. His love for them was apparent to all, and not a day went by where he wasn't proud of them. Parker was always the one cheering loudest for them, no matter what they were doing. His love of nature and adventure came from his dad, Stewart, who was his idol and ski partner. His mom, Dawn, was his first true love. He could never enter or leave the room without wrapping her in his arms with one of his famous hugs. His grandparent's adored spending time with him, from joking and laughing with his Grandpa Randy, or enjoying his Grandma Connie's posole, to date nights at Market Street with his Grandma Shirley, Parker had a special connection with all of his grandparents. To his cousins, Parker was the ultimate protector. He always ensured his cousins were included in all of his crazy adventures and knew the locations of his favorite fishing spots. His cousins knew that if they had a problem, Parker would be the first one to help. Even spending time teaching a little cousin the scary story of "Click Jaw" over the phone so he wouldn't show up to summer camp unprepared. Every aunt and uncle he leaves behind considered him one of their own, but none more so than his Uncle Josh, his mentor, a business partner, and one of his greatest friends, Josh and Parker, were inseparable in most things.
Parker was a consummate storyteller, known for telling a scary story so well; he'd keep himself up at night. And no one laughed harder at his own jokes than Park.
A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Parker always had an enormous love for his family, friends, and country. Obtaining his Eagle Scout as a young teen was just one of his early accomplishments.
We aren't sure if he was born with his love of our nation or having a birthday on 9/11 cemented his patriotism, but by the time Parker was in high school, he knew the path he wanted his life to take. While a senior at Bonneville High, Parker was one of the youngest applicants to gain acceptance into the Navy Seals program, and from 2011 to 2015, Parker valiantly served his nation in the US Navy. While healing from a significant leg injury during training, Parker was reassigned and became a search and rescue swimmer. As a plank owner, he was a member of the first crew and helped commission the USS Michael Murphy in New York City, October of 2012. The ship was based out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Parker was part of the ship's maiden deployment to patrol the West China Sea.
After leaving the Navy, Parker was trained and worked as a commercial deep-sea diver from Seattle to Lake Tahoe, but his true passion did not lie in the deep depths of the water but in flying the skies over the land he loved as a pilot. His favorite destinations ranged from the rivers and lakes of Montana to the desert landscape of his childhood adventures in Southern Utah, most notably Lake Powell and Zions.
Being a pilot was where Parker found his greatest joy. While working as a private and commercial pilot and founding Apache Air, Parker returned to school and was just weeks from obtaining his CFI from Utah State. Park had just negotiated with the BLM a new rural airstrip serving the communities near East Zion National Park. His military and aviation careers took him to many places around the world. He often fell in love with one place after another while fantasizing about building roots in many of the places he visited. He truly found beauty and excitement in every place he went.
One of Parker's favorite quotes was by Leonardo Da Vinci, "Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward. For there you have been, and there you will always long to return." On August 15, 2021, while piloting his former flight instructor on an anniversary flight for her and her husband, Parker returned to the sky to fly high forever.
Parker trained with some of the Navy's finest warriors, chased pirates, dove to the darkest depths, flew to the greatest heights, all while giving all of his love to his family and friends. He never missed a single opportunity to have a new adventure, chase a new goal or tell those he cared about just how much he loved them. In his almost 29 years, Parker lived more than most could dream of accomplishing in over 100. Parker was fond of saying, "If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough." Parker had visions and dreams far beyond where he was. He exuded confidence and determination, always picking himself up when he was knocked down. He knew grit like no one else.
In lieu of flowers, Parker's family would request that you honor Parker by living a life worthy of his memory. Stop putting off your dreams and start chasing them. Dance in the rain while everyone else watches. Sing loudly to your favorite songs, even if no one else approves of your choice of music. As Parker wrote, "Get out, Explore, LIVEChase the dream, don't run out of time." Catch bigger fish, jump higher cliffs. Hug tighter, laugh louder, tell better stories. Meet more strangers, make more friends. Linger around the campfire and under the stars longer. Buy the ticket, take the ride. Go boldly.
We love you Parker. Thank you for being the inspiration we all need. You were the best of us. Fly high and rest your oars. Let's roll.
In keeping with Parker's motto, a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at a private residence in Farmington. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 21st at 11 a.m. at the Spring Canyon Rd. Chapel, 6350 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah 84403. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Parker's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.