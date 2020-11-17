J. Taylor Hollist
November 14, 1936 ~ November 7, 2020
Joseph Taylor Hollist died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center after multiple complications following surgery. Taylor was born the oldest of 10 children to Jennie Brown and Orson LeRoy Hollist in Phoenix, Arizona on November 14, 1936. Grew up in Brigham City and Kaysville, graduating Davis High School in 1955. He received a BS from Utah State University and an MS plus at the University of Utah. At Utah State, he also broke conference records in pole vaulting.
He married Suzanne Parker, his wife of 59 years, on June 21, 1961 in Logan, Utah. In 1966 they moved their young family to Oneonta, New York, where he taught mathematics until his retirement in 2003.
Taylor was an active Latter-day Saint, serving two missions and was the backbone of his small branch in Oneonta for many years. In retirement, he pursued his interest in history, particularly early Mormon and local upstate New York history.
He will be buried in the Hooper Cemetery November 19, 2020. Due to the pandemic, only family members are invited. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Services will be livestreamed under Joseph Taylor's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.