August 10, 1945 ~ October 31, 2019
Jack A. Hoskins passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, family and best friends on October 31, 2019, in El Paso, TX.
Born August 10, 1945, to Oliver Clifford Hoskins and Laverne Taylor Hoskins. He attended Mt. Ogden Jr. High and Bonneville High. Married Anne Carlisle of Roy Utah November 14, 1963, in Brigham City. Jack Worked for Geneva Rock and Ideal Rock as a Heavy Equipment Loader Operator at the mouth of Weber Canyon for 38 yrs.
He was preceded in death by his Loving Daughter Kathy Anne, parents, Sister Larue Nichols, Baby Sister Betty. Brothers Clifford Wayne and Jerry Hoskins. Survived by his wife and best friend of 56 Years. Daughter Jodi Hood (Alvin) 3 Grandsons Nathan, Zachary and Perry Eleven as hey like to say pretty great-grandchildren he enjoyed Camping, Fishing, Hunting with his family and black kettle pot cooking with his daughter Jodi. He and his wife were fortunate to be able to travel abroad and all over the united states including Alaska so many cultures awesome people and breath-taking scenery. With many trips back to the West Coast of Oregon with the ever-calling Sea.
Family and Friends are invited to share a goodbye service at the Church in Portage UT on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. after which his remains will be taken up to the Cemetery for burial, after the burial everyone is invited back for a luncheon at the church. May God be with you till we meet again.