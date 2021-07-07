Jack Dee Patterson
Our beloved husband and father, Jack D. Patterson, born March 19, 1925, departed this life on July 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Clinton, Utah to D. Frank Patterson and T. Pearl Beus. He had one sister, Leora, and two brothers, David and Lewis. He was always a very hard worker and enjoyed working with his parents and brothers on the family farm in Clinton.
Jack married Joan M. Murdoch on December 6, 1950 in the Cardston Alberta LDS Temple. Together they had 4 children: Connie, Jack, James and Michelle. Jack's faith was always very important to him and served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 4 missions: Bordeaux, France; Sharon, Vermont; Raleigh, North Carolina and Kaysville, Utah Bishop's Storehouse.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and son-in-law Greig Locker. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 70 years; by his sister, Leora; by his children, Connie, Jack (Teresa), James (Becky) and Michelle (Michael); 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6:00 -7:00 pm, and Friday, July 9, 2021 from 9:45 -10:45 am, followed by the funeral services from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary. Services will be live streamed at the bottom of his obituary on Myers website.
Please send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com