August 19, 1932 ~ October 9, 2019
Having cast his last dry fly on Rock Creek and carved his last snowy track at Powder Mountain, Jack Fletcher passed away on October 9, 2019.
He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on August 19, 1931, and grew up an athlete, musician, and outdoorsman in the Big Sky country. He loved Big Band music and had fond memories of summers playing bass fiddle in a trio with his father and brother in West Yellowstone.
He married the love of his life, Phyllis Viken, on June 28, 1953, and proudly spent 25 years in the United States Air Force (and returned every year on vacation to his beloved camp on Rock Creek, Montana). Jack retired from the Air Force and he and Phyllis decided to stay in Ogden, UT.
Always the Montanan, he rode the first (and only) Tour De Fletch solo bike ride, returning to Helena, Montana, just to do it. Back in Ogden, he pursued his other passions, ski skinning up, hosting out of town visitors on, and, his favorite, making sweeping tracks down Power Mountain.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry, his mother, Blanche, and his brother, Harry Jr. He is survived by his wife; Phyllis, his sons Jack and Stuart, daughter Toni, grandchildren: Stephanie, Christopher, Jeremy, Hillary and Tyler. There will be no services.
Bless you, Jack! Here's to fish biting and deep powder carving. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered!