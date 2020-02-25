1953 ~ 2020
Jack Lee Strebel, 66, of North Ogden, Utah, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jack was born in Ogden, Utah on April 21, 1953, to Millie Opheikens and Jennings Brian Strebel. He was the youngest of 8 children. He attended Ben Lomond High School. Jack enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and hunting. He met and married his soulmate, Coleen Rose Brown on March 13, 1971. Together they had four sons, Chad, Shane, Paul, and Dustin. He worked for Amcor and Old Castle Masonry Plant for 31 years. Family was everything to Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millie and Jennings Strebel; siblings Jerry Strebel and Janet Brockbank; brother-in-law John Empey; niece Kathy Strebel; nephews Dalan Strebel, Dylan Strebel, John J. Empey, and Eric Brown. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Coleen; sons, Chad (Leslie), Shane (Amy), Paul (Becky), and Dustin (Donna); brothers Darrel and Ken; sisters, Carol Empey, Judy Pope, Gaylene Thornock; grandchildren, Madison (Wyatt) Beckey, Morgan (Garret) Beckey, Sami, Summer, Savanah, Carston, Tyson, Ethan, Chloe, Abby, Logan, Carlie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers and Wednesday prior to the service, 10:00 to 10:40. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
