Jack Lloyd Amundsen
February 21, 1949 ~ October 9, 2020
Jack Lloyd Amundsen passed away at home on Friday, October 9, 2020 after prolonged illness. He was born February 21, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to parents, Harry Ned Amundsen and Alice Virginia Thompson Amundsen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and eldest brother, Robert Ned Amundsen. He is survived by his big brother, William LeRoy (Mardell Green) Amundsen; and nieces and nephews Gary, Brett, Dani, Angi, Erika, and Todd; as well as several great nieces and nephews. All who miss their uncle "Jack Jack".
Jack served in the Army during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971 and then went on to graduate from the University of Utah. After receiving his degrees, he continued in government service as a Systems Analyst at Hill Air Force Base. Jack was proud of his career and 35 years of service to his country. He also enjoyed his time working at the Salt Lake County Sheriff's office.
Jack loved all his of his dogs, cats, spending time at Scare Canyon, and visiting with friends and family. He enjoyed tying flies, reloading bullets, cooking, hunting, fishing, all tools, and as his dad would say "just fiddling around".
He was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, and will always be remembered by those that knew and loved him and will be deeply missed by all. During these difficult times I would like to encourage everyone to pay tribute to Jack, by visiting his obituary on the Myers Mortuary website @ www.myers-mortuary.com, which allows friends and family to share their stories, memories, pictures, videos and show support to his family. I know this will help provide much needed comfort to those closest to him, and for all to know him a little better.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Hopes Rescue, 1376 Arlington Dr. Ogden, UT 84403 @ www.hopesrescue.org or Utah animal advocacy foundation. www.uaaf.org
Please join us for a celebration of his life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. 11am - 1pm at Ponds Park, 1000 South 50 West, Kaysville, UT 84037.