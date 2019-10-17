Jack Raymond Bean, 79, of West Point, Utah, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home of causes associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Jack was born August 13, 1940, in Nephi, Utah the third son of George C. Bean and Gladys Merle Greenland. He graduated from Juab High School in 1958 where he lettered in football and track and field. He earned an Associate Degree from Weber State College in 1966.
While living in Brigham City he developed his passion for SCUBA diving and joined the Box Elder Underwater Recovery Team. Later becoming a SCUBA instructor in Ogden where he taught his love of diving the oceans to literally thousands of students. Jack was presented the Medal of Freedom Award by the George H. W. Bush administration for his 33 years of volunteer work with the Underwater Search and Recovery units in Box Elder, Weber and Summit counties.
His 34 years of work at Hill AFB took him to hundreds of cities around the world. He retired from the base in 1999.
Jack worked for Sportsmen's Warehouse in Riverdale and the Wolf reintroduction winter program in Yellowstone National Park, plus skiing and fly fishing in between. He would often say he couldn't figure out retirement.
He married Judith Justesen in 1959. They were later divorced. In April of 1979, Jack married Jo Anne Graven at Catalina Island surrounded by their closest friends, blending their two families into one.
Jack is survived by his wife, diving buddy and fly fishing partner of 40 years, JoAnne; his daughters: Dawna Bean Hendricks, Kim Bean (John) Calderwood and Wendy Nielson (Brack) as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth G. Bean, Paul R. Bean and one son, Jason Mathew Bean.
The family wishes to express our gratitude for the loving care given by Envision Hospice and especially to Brent, the most caring and informative nurse and Teresa, Jack's aide who always made sure he was comfortable. We, as his family, can never repay your compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: www.lindquistmortuary.com