Jack S. Bronson
Together Again
August 15, 1927 - January 2, 2021
Jack Bronson, a man whose life is defined by love of and service to his earthly family, died in his 94th year and has joyously rejoined his beloved wife Doris, daughter Lori, and others that preceded him in death.
The arc of his life was capped by loss of those closest to him: he lost his dear mother when he was a young teenager and lost his dear companion Doris in 2015.
Loss did not rule his life, however. He became an accomplished musician at an early age and is remembered by all for his entertainments at the piano, and his amazing storytelling. His children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews all remember listening to wonderful medleys of primary songs, old 40's romantic ballads, and beloved church hymns. We all can remember the many amusing anecdotes he would relate of his early life in Monticello, Utah. Never to be forgotten are the stories he would relate of the Bluenose Monster, and the invented adventures of whichever children were present during his storytelling.
Residents of Ogden may remember hearing Jack play the piano with a small combo at local bars and dance halls during the late 40's, or later in life at Rotary meetings, family reunions, and other small venues. Jack also entertained fellow soldiers at the USO and local San Antonio bars during his service at the close of WWII.
Neighbors in North Ogden remember him for his weekly homemade bread runs, and for the not infrequent scene of Jack shaking his fist at passing motorists who were speeding down his street. Jack's family is grateful for caring neighbors who would report when Jack, in his 80's, would climb onto his roof to brush off snow or to check on his cooler.
Jack was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Salt Lake City and later graduated from Weber High School. He served in the Army Medical Corps from 1945 to 46. At age 15, he began employment as a messenger with Western Union during the ward years and remained with the company until his retirement 43 years later. He then worked for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring after 10 years. He is a member of the LDS Church and has served in many callings. He served as a temple worker in Los Angeles and Ogden and served an LDS mission with Doris in central Ogden.
Jack and Doris were blessed with six children, twenty-one grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Due to pandemic protocols, funeral services will not be held for Jack. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held in late spring or summer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com