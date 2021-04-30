Jackie Pipkin Slaughter
Jackie Slaughter passed away on April 25, 2021 from complications of Parkinson's Disease with her daughter Kandi at her bedside.
Jackie was born February 12, 1935 to Cliff and Nora (Williams) Pipkin in Santa Rosa, Texas. Jackie was the middle of 11 children.
She was married to Miles M Slaughter, Sr. from December of 1975 until his death in 2012.
Jackie worked at McKay Dee Hospital in medical records for 21 years. Once retired, she and Miles loved traveling to Washington and Texas to visit family. Miles continued to work for a few years on location in various places in the South. Jackie would pack up the 5th wheel and they would be off for 6 months or so. She loved exploring new places and meeting new people.
She loved thrift stores, antique shops and yard sales. She would see things that she just knew somebody could use and would often show up with things for the kids. She regularly mailed things off to family and friends "just because".
Jackie loved her family dearly and had a special connection with her sisters. Though they didn't all live close, they still made it a priority to spend time together, traveling to each other's homes or gathering together to take a trip. One of the last trips Mom was able to take with her sisters was to Ireland. She cherished that time.
She was a very skilled seamstress. As a young woman she often made her own clothes and as a mother, loved making dresses for the girls. She enjoyed cross stitching and gifting her work to family and friends. She cross stitched personalized Christmas stockings for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Jackie was a voracious reader. She loved her morning coffee and the newspaper. She loved her afternoon coffee and a book. She was very well informed on current events and loved talking politics. She did not like to see injustice or people hurt or mistreated in any way. She would often tell us of a letter she had written to the editor of the newspaper.
Mom was always put together, she had a southern elegance about her. She was a lady in every sense of the word. She could also be silly and loved to laugh. Sometimes even at her own expense. She was not the best cook, and would be the first to admit it. She and Miles joked that if they bought a ranch, it would be called The Broken Yolk.
In May of 2000, Jackie lost her oldest son, Sheldon, unexpectedly. She was absolutely heartbroken and missed him every day. She looked forward to the day she would be with him again. She remained close to Sheldon's wife Janet and considered her a daughter.
Some things that remind us of our Mom, our sister, our Nana:
Yard sales, gardening, coffee, a tight embrace, vintage linens, poetry, buttons, jigsaw puzzles, daisies, the color yellow, tea pots, butterscotch discs, gnome plates, cast iron skillets, pie and ice cream, chocolate melts, the theatre, birds, scarves, fabric by the yard, fried okra, tea cups, her sweet southern drawl.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband Miles, son Jack Sheldon Boehmer, three brothers and two sisters.
Jackie is survived by daughters Konni (Dan) Hacking of Hurricane, UT, Kandace Peay of Ogden, UT, Janet (Sheldon) Boehmer of Seattle, WA and son Keith (Kelly) Boehmer of Clinton, UT., sisters Virginia Sunderland, TN, Cliffetta Whitsett, TX, Polly Craig, FL, Peggy Bodovinitz, MN and brother James Pipkin, TX. Nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
We want to give special appreciation for the care she received from her hospice nurse Christine Price.
As per Jackie's wishes she will be cremated, and a private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at: www.aaronsmortuary.com