May 15, 1982 ~ September 6, 2019
Jacob (Jake) Fisher Dukes of Ogden, Utah born on May 15, 1982, left us and moved on to the other side of creation on September 6, 2019. As a kid, Jake loved to fish and was always looking to out fish his Grandma Potter. Later in life, Jake developed a love for music and art and we were all in awe of his abundant creativity. He had a kind, adventurous heart and Jake was a great dad to his only son, Ryker.
Jake is survived by mother Roxanne Marie Sedar (Jones), his father Kim Chatelain, his grandparents Charles (Ted) and Helen Potter, Girlfriend and Best Friend Rebecca Carey, son Ryker Dukes, Brother Tyson Dukes, Brother Chris Chatelain, Sister Toni Chatelain and Many Loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and family members who will greatly miss him.
The family is comforted knowing that Jake will be greeted by the loving arms of so many family members who have passed before him and that he will now find the peace that escaped him in this lifetime.
Services will be held at Aaron's Mortuary in Ogden at 496 24th Street 84401 on Thursday September 12, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Family will greet those wishing to come to pay their respects from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a short memorial service to begin at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a beneficiary account for Jake's son Ryker. Please contact Becky Snyder (Jones) at 801-712-5710 for information on donating to that account.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: